Ronaldo fails in Juventus' Champions League bid after loss to Porto

Despite a 3-2 extra-time win over 10-man Porto in Turin, Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Italian side crashed out on away goals, having lost the first leg 2-1 away.

Cristiano Ronaldo was signed in 2018 to help Juventus lift the trophy they last won 25 years ago, but their bid has failed yet again after Sergio Oliveira's brace sent Porto through in spite of goals from Federico Chiesa (brace) and Adrien Rabiot.