Ronaldo: Get ready for a comeback

Atletico lead 2-0 from first leg

Juventus' Champions League hopes are hanging on Cristiano Ronaldo pulling off another sensational comeback as the Italian side trail 2-0 to defensive specialists Atletico Madrid going into the last 16, second-leg tie at the Allianz Stadium tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

ROUND OF 16, 2ND LEG JUVENTUS ATLETICO MADRID

"We didn't expect to lose the first leg 2-0, but anything can happen and we want to give a great response in our home, in front of our fans," Ronaldo said.

"These are great nights, the Champions League nights. The team and I are confident of playing a great game. To the fans I say, think positive, let's believe. Get ready to come back!"

Juventus have come from behind in the elite European competition eight times - including in the 1996 quarter-finals against Real Madrid on their way to winning the title.

They also lifted the European trophy in 1985, but have finished runners-up five times since their last success, including twice in the past four years.

The Italian media expect Ronaldo, who won five Champions League titles with Manchester United and Real, and has scored a record 121 goals of which 57 have proved decisive, to be the catalyst for a fightback.

The top scorer in the Champions League for the last six seasons, he has however scored just once in this year's competition.

Since the Atletico game, he has not scored in the league and has been overtaken as the top Serie A scorer by Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella, who has 20 goals to Ronaldo's 19.

The problem for Juventus is they need to score at least twice against a team who specialise in defence.

Diego Simeone's Atletico - second in La Liga - have not conceded a goal for five games.

"Everyone knows that they are a strong team who defend very well and play on the counter-attack, but we are ready and we will do everything we can to beat them," said Ronaldo, who has scored 22 goals against Atletico.

"The fine details will make the difference and we want to qualify for the quarter-finals."

Massimiliano Allegri's future at Juventus, with whom he has won 10 trophies since 2014, will likely hinge on this game. The 51-year-old coach knows the stakes are high.