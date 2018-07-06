Ronaldo has 'already signed' for Juve, says Moggi

Former Juventus chief Luciano Moggi has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has "already signed" from Real Madrid and passed a medical.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, 33, has been the subject of an £88 million (S$158 million) bid from the Italian champions this week, which Real are considering.

Moggi, who was Juventus' chief executive from 1994 to 2006 before receiving a life-time ban from football for his part in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, is under the impression that the deal is all but done.

Moggi told Italian TV network Tele7Gold: "...he has already signed and passed the medical examination with Juventus in Munich. This is what I think after talking to important people."

Shares of Juventus FC jumped almost 10 per cent yesterday.