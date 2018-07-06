Ronaldo has 'already signed' for Juve, says Moggi
Former Juventus chief Luciano Moggi has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has "already signed" from Real Madrid and passed a medical.
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, 33, has been the subject of an £88 million (S$158 million) bid from the Italian champions this week, which Real are considering.
Moggi, who was Juventus' chief executive from 1994 to 2006 before receiving a life-time ban from football for his part in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal, is under the impression that the deal is all but done.
Moggi told Italian TV network Tele7Gold: "...he has already signed and passed the medical examination with Juventus in Munich. This is what I think after talking to important people."
Shares of Juventus FC jumped almost 10 per cent yesterday.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now