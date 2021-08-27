Ronaldo headed for Man City?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly emerged as an option for Manchester City, whose top target Harry Kane announced that he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Some Spanish and Portuguese media outlets even reported that City have agreed terms with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner .

Media from Ronaldo's native Portugal suggest that the 36-year-old ex-Manchester United player has also spoken to City manager Pep Guardiola.

Spain's AS daily said City offered Ronaldo a two-year deal with wages of 15 million euros (S$23.9m) per season, about half of what he earns in Turin.

However, Sky Sports reported that his agent Jorge Mendes' meeting with Juve ended without a consensus.

Juve want £25m (S$46.4m) for Ronaldo, while City are not keen to pay a transfer fee for a player whose contract expires next summer.

Ronaldo joined the Italian side in 2018 and scored 101 goals in 134 games. He started on the bench in Juve's season-opening 2-2 draw against Udinese.

Ex-Juve chairman Giovanni Cobolli Gigli said signing Ronaldo was "a mistake", adding that the "sooner he leaves the better" as "Ronaldo hampers Juventus' attack".

Meanwhile, Guardiola said he wants to leave the club when his contract expires in 2023.

He told Marca: "After seven years at this club, I think I'm going to have a break... The next step will be a national team...

"I'd like to coach at a European Championship or Copa America or World Cup."