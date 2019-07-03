Ronaldo to make school appearance in Singapore this week

In 2013, Cristiano Ronaldo made an appearance at Crest Secondary School in support of the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be making at least one school appearance in Singapore this week.

The 34-year-old Juventus and Portuguese forward has been on a holiday since ending a hectic season for both club and country, during which he helped Juventus secure their eighth straight Serie A title and led Portugal to the inaugural Nations League crown.

This is not the first time he has made Singapore part of his itinerary.

In 2013, Ronaldo was also in the Republic, under the invitation of Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, to support the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship, which provides financial aid for needy student-athletes.

Then, he sportingly showed off his football skills to 200 students at Crest Secondary School in Jurong East and gave them a motivational talk.

In 2017, he also made a pit-stop to visit Lim's daughter Kim, who had given birth to a boy.

Ronaldo could also play at the National Stadium for the first time later this month, when Juventus take on Tottenham Hotspur at the International Champions Cup on July 21, a day after his former club Manchester United face Inter Milan.