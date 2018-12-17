Ronaldo penalty seals Turin Derby

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a second-half penalty as relentless Serie A leaders Juventus beat Torino 1-0 in the Turin Derby yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Sixth-placed Torino put up a brave show but were undone when Mario Mandzukic was tripped by substitute goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo in the 70th minute.

Ronaldo converted the penalty to score Juve's 5,000th Serie A goal and leave the leaders with 46 points out of a possible 48 and 11 clear of Napoli, who visited Cagliari this morning. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULT

Inter Milan 1 Udinese 0