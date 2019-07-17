Ronaldo, Pogba, Kane will be in Singapore for the sell-out ICC matches

It will be a packed stadium that will greet Manchester United and Inter Milan on Saturday and Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur a day later.

Sports Hub's chief commercial officer Adam Firth told The New Paper yesterday that both International Champions Cup (ICC) matches at the National Stadium will be sell-outs.

Said the 47-year-old Australian: "It should be sold out by the day.

"The Manchester United match (tickets have been) exhausted, (for) the Tottenham match, there are a few tickets left, but it's very close (to being sold out)...

"Your (Cristiano) Ronaldos, your (Paul) Pogbas, your Harry Kanes, these types of names, unless they twist an ankle getting off the plane, they will be here."

Previous editions of the tournament have been hit by the absence of marquee names, with Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe skipping the ICC in Singapore last year, after their World Cup exertions.

Singapore's ICC contract will expire after next year, but Firth said: "Early conversations have started about the future of that tournament."

He added that regardless of how the discussions pan out, he is confident of European teams continuing to light up the National Stadium.

Said Firth: "From our perspective, we've certainly found it to be a great event, and we enjoy working with the promoter on it.

"In terms of a new term, to a certain extent, we need to have some conversations with the Government around the plans...

"Obviously, that's a key conversation we need to have around the pre-season European football competition, whether that's the ICC or the Barclays Asia Trophy, which we have had here before.

"But certainly confident that we will have more European football moving forward before next year."