Ronaldo reaches 400-goal mark

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 400 goals in Europe's top-five leagues as Juventus dropped points for the first time this season following a 1-1 Serie A draw with Genoa yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Ronaldo scored in the 18th minute, but Genoa's Daniel Bessa equalised after the break to end Juve's run of 10 wins in all competitions.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri blamed his side for being sidetracked by their Champions League match against Manchester United on Wednesday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS: Parma 0 Lazio 2, Udinese 0 Napoli 3, Roma 0 SPAL 2