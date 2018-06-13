Ronaldo: Salah can win Ballon d’Or

Reigning Ballon d'Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo believes Mohamed Salah can end his and Lionel Messi's decade-long dominance of football's top individual accolade.

Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool as they reached the Champions League final, where he came off injured as the Reds lost 3-1 to Ronaldo's Real Madrid.

Said the Portuguese: "Salah has been one of the revelations of the year.

"Many people talk about the battle for the Ballon d'Or between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but there are other players who have a chance to enter the race.

"Salah is certainly one of them."

Meanwhile, Egyptian FA's managing director Ehab Lehita says it is too early to tell if Salah will be fit for his nation's World Cup opener against Uruguay.