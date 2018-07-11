Ronaldo seals move to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus after the Italian club agreed a 100 million-euro (S$159.4m) fee with Real Madrid yesterday.

Real released a statement late last night to confirm the deal, saying: "Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

"Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these nine years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement."

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli flew to Greece to meet Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes to put the final touches to the deal yesterday.

Even before news of the transfer broke, there were already reports that the multiple Ballon d'Or winner had talks with the Italian side's coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Ronaldo, 33, reportedly signed a four-year deal for an basic annual salary of 30 million euros.

In Italy, clubs have to pay the same amount in taxes, which takes the total cost of the transfer to 340 million euros (100 million- euro transfer fee plus 240 million euros in salary and taxes).

The Portugal captain, who won four Champions League titles since joining Real in 2009, had complained that his salary of 23.6 million euros with the Spanish giants was too low.

In a letter posted on Real Madrid's website, Ronaldo wrote: "I only have feelings of huge thanks for this club, for the fans and for this city.

"But I think the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that's why I asked the club to accept to transfer me.

"I ask everyone, and especially our supporters, to please understand me."

In joining Juventus, Ronaldo has followed in the footsteps of former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra, who left Old Trafford for Juventus in 2014 and enjoyed three more seasons at the top of European football.

Evra, 37, believes there is something special about Juventus that helps to prolong the careers of ageing players and said they would make sure Ronaldo will be at the next World Cup in 2022.

Speaking on Instagram Live before the deal was confirmed, Evra said: "I haven't spoken to Cristiano about this, but my advice is, if he wants to play to 2050, he has to go to Juve.

"There is no other team he must join. It's simple.

"I thank Juve, because if after Manchester I continued to win and to run, it was thanks to Juve. So Cristiano, I tell you this: make the right choice.

"You know how much the Italians love you, but it's a sacrifice. If you go to Juve, it's to work and to work hard. This lot don't know what a vacation is...