Ronaldo seals Super Cup victory for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's second-half goal secured a record eighth Italian Super Cup victory for Juventus, as they beat AC Milan 1-0 in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The trophy, which was being contested outside of Italy for the 10th time, is traditionally a clash between the Italian league and cup winners, but Milan qualified as Coppa Italia runners-up after Juve clinched the domestic double last season.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain was dropped to the Milan bench and made a second-half appearance before his move to Chelsea was confirmed, but some pre-match reports suggested he was struggling with a fever.

Yet it was Juve's talisman Ronaldo who again stole the show with the winner, sealing their eighth Supercoppa win to make them the competition's most successful team, with one more trophy than Milan.

"It was a very difficult match, it's very warm and hard to play in these conditions," said Ronaldo.