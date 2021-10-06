Football

Ronaldo should have started Everton game: Ferguson

Cristiano Ronaldo. PHOTO: EPA
Oct 06, 2021 06:00 am

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said Cristiano Ronaldo should have started last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Everton, instead of being brought on as a second-half substitute by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo came on just before the hour mark with United leading 1-0, but Everton grabbed an equaliser in the 65th minute and held on for the draw.

In a video posted on social media, Ferguson is heard telling mixed martial arts great Khabib Nurmagomedov that Everton were given a boost "when they saw Ronaldo wasn't playing".

When Nurmagomedov reminded Ferguson that Ronaldo came on in the second half, the Scot added: "Yeah I know... but you should always start with your best players."

Ronaldo has said Ferguson, who first signed him as an 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, played a big role in his return to Old Trafford.

United, who are two points behind English Premier League leaders Chelsea, face Leicester City on Oct 16 after the international break. - REUTERS

