Ronaldo should have started Everton game: Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said Cristiano Ronaldo should have started last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Everton, instead of being brought on as a second-half substitute by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo came on just before the hour mark with United leading 1-0, but Everton grabbed an equaliser in the 65th minute and held on for the draw.

In a video posted on social media, Ferguson is heard telling mixed martial arts great Khabib Nurmagomedov that Everton were given a boost "when they saw Ronaldo wasn't playing".

When Nurmagomedov reminded Ferguson that Ronaldo came on in the second half, the Scot added: "Yeah I know... but you should always start with your best players."

Ronaldo has said Ferguson, who first signed him as an 18-year-old from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, played a big role in his return to Old Trafford.