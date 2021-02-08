Ronaldo strikes against AS Roma to lift Juventus to third in Serie A
Evergreen forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored the day after turning 36 as Juventus rose to third in Serie A with a 2-0 win over AS Roma yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Ronaldo, who put Juventus ahead in the 13th minute, also had a hand in the second. Roma defender Roger Ibanez turned the ball into his own net while trying to stop Ronaldo from getting to a Dejan Kulusevski cross.
Juventus are seven points behind leaders AC Milan, who beat bottom side Crotone 4-0 yesterday, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring his 500th and 501st club goals. Inter Milan are two points behind in second. - AFP
