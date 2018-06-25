Ronaldo strikes fear in the tunnel, says Portugal midfielder Silva

Cristiano Ronaldo (above) is single-handedly leading Portugal's quest in Russia with all four of his team's goals in two World Cup games.

GROUP B

IRAN v PORTUGAL

Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva has claimed that opponents are already intimidated by Cristiano Ronaldo in the tunnel before matches.

Silva praised his international colleague simply for his presence, saying that often he has noticed opponents look at Ronaldo with fear in their eyes in the tunnel before the match has even started.

"He is a sort of super X-factor," he said, according to Daily Star.

"When you are in the tunnel and you look at the players from the other team, you can see that they fear him, that they are scared and impressed.

"This feeling boosts our confidence and motivation. You already feel that you have an advantage."

Silva and Co will hope that this advantage will bear fruit as Ronaldo looks to fire his country into the last 16 of the World Cup tomorrow morning (Singapore time) at the expense of former Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz and Iran.

A Selecao coach Fernando Santos compared his talisman to a bottle of "Port wine", marvelling at the 33-year-old's ability to refine his game with age, as he single-handedly led Portugal's quest in Russia with all four of his team's goals.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, the former Argentina midfielder, even indicated he would prefer to have the Real Madrid forward rather than Lionel Messi in his team.

"Messi is very good, but it is clear that he is very good because he is surrounded by extraordinary players (at Barcelona)," Simeone said, in an audio recording published by Spanish media outlets.

"The question I ask is if you have to choose between Messi and Ronaldo in a normal team, who would you choose?"

Ronaldo scored a late penalty to seal a 2-0 win over Iran when the two sides last met at the 2006 World Cup and Portugal will hope for further inspiration from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The European champions could be without midfielder Joao Moutinho after he sat out training on Saturday due to illness, although left-back Raphael Guerreiro is expected to shake off a leg problem.

Portugal, who are level on four points with Spain at the top of Group B, need a draw to be sure of a place in the knockout phase, with either hosts Russia or Uruguay awaiting them in the next round should they advance.

Iran, who beat Morocco 1-0 before falling to Spain by the same scoreline, must beat Portugal to reach the latter stages of the World Cup for the first time.

Queiroz, who also took South Africa to the 2002 Finals, called it "the most interesting and important match in my seven years with Iran".

"We will keep on working for our dreams, and our dream is to try and qualify for the second round," he said.

"We know it will be difficult, but we didn't expect easy things. Against Portugal, it will be match point for us."

Meanwhile, Benfica defender Ruben Dias said there were some nerves ahead of the Iran match, with Portugal having failed to hit top gear as yet in Russia, as they look to live up to expectations as European champions.

Portugal have muddled through their opening two matches in Russia. Against Spain, they had only 39 per cent possession and, against Morocco, they struck early and then clung on for the win.

"Anxiety exists because it's a World Cup, we are European champions and we want to go as far as possible," Dias said.

"But we have really good players... Sometimes, things aren't so good at the start and you start improving during the competition and gaining in confidence." - AFP, REUTERS

EQUATIONS:

Spain and Portugal both need a point to guarantee a place in the last 16

Portugal can qualify if they lose and Spain lose by a bigger margin to Morocco

If Portugal and Spain end up with the same number of points, goal difference and goals scored, then their disciplinary records could be used to decide who top the group; Spain have 1 yellow, Portugal 2

Iran must beat Portugal to qualify

Iran can win the group if they beat Portugal and Spain lose

PREDICTIONS

Portugal to win 2-0

"Portugal have better strength and advantage, they will go through."

Home United coach Aidil Sharin

Portugal to win 2-0

"My pick will be Portugal, especially with Ronaldo in form."

Home United midfielder Shahril Ishak

Portugal to win 2-0

"You can't look past Portugal for this one, especially with Ronaldo keen on winning the Golden Boot."