Football

Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid footballers

Sep 24, 2021 06:00 am

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot in the list of the world's highest-paid footballers from Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.

Forbes said Ronaldo, 36, is set to make US$125 million (S$169m) before taxes this season, with US$70 million from salary and bonuses at United.

Messi, who topped last year's list, will be paid a US$75 million salary with another US$35 million from endorsements. - REUTERS

Top 10:

Cristiano Ronaldo - US$125m, Lionel Messi - US$110m, Neymar - US$95m, Kylian Mbappe - US $43m, Mo Salah - US$41m, Robert Lewandowski - US$35m, Andres Iniesta - US$35m, Paul Pogba - US$34m, Gareth Bale - US$32m, Eden Hazard - US$29m.

Solskjaer rues slow start as Red Devils crash out of League Cup
Football

Ole rues slow start as Red Devils crash out

Related Stories

EPL players set for quarantine exemptions

Richard Buxton: Time for Pep to tinker and show his mettle

Tuchel’s Chelsea seeking to add to Man City’s blues

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football