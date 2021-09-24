Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid footballers
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reclaimed top spot in the list of the world's highest-paid footballers from Lionel Messi, according to Forbes.
Forbes said Ronaldo, 36, is set to make US$125 million (S$169m) before taxes this season, with US$70 million from salary and bonuses at United.
Messi, who topped last year's list, will be paid a US$75 million salary with another US$35 million from endorsements. - REUTERS
Top 10:
Cristiano Ronaldo - US$125m, Lionel Messi - US$110m, Neymar - US$95m, Kylian Mbappe - US $43m, Mo Salah - US$41m, Robert Lewandowski - US$35m, Andres Iniesta - US$35m, Paul Pogba - US$34m, Gareth Bale - US$32m, Eden Hazard - US$29m.
