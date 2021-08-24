Ronaldo will stay at Juventus: Nedved

Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season despite starting on the bench for their Serie A opener, a 2-2 draw at Udinese yesterday morning (Singapore time), insisted club director Pavel Nedved.

The decision to leave the Portuguese star, 36, out of the first XI was a “shared decision” between player and coach Massimiliano Allegri, said Nedved.

“He isn’t at peak fitness, and the coach tried to pick the best possible line-up for now,” said Nedved. “The decisions were made in order to be as competitive as possible today. He is absolutely staying at Juventus.”

Ronaldo came on in the 60th minute for Alvaro Morata and almost snatched a stoppagetime winner, only for his bullet header to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR (video assistant referee) review.

Said Allegri: “Ronaldo is feeling well. I had talked to him before the game, telling him he would start on the bench.

“He made himself available, he did well when he entered the pitch.”

Juve looked like marking Allegri’s first match back in charge with a win as goals by Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado gave them a 2-0 lead in the first half.

But two errors from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny allowed the hosts to come back, as a Roberto Pereyra penalty and a Gerard Deulofeu goal secured Udinese a point.