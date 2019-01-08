Rooney arrested for intoxication
English football star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month at Dulles Airport, outside Washington, for public intoxication, local police said on Sunday.
Rooney, who has played for DC United since last year, was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Dec 16, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, the local sheriff's office said.
He received a US$25 (S$34) fine, according to court documents. DC United said they were aware of the reports. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now