Rooney arrested for intoxication

Jan 08, 2019 06:00 am

English football star Wayne Rooney was arrested last month at Dulles Airport, outside Washington, for public intoxication, local police said on Sunday.

Rooney, who has played for DC United since last year, was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Dec 16, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, the local sheriff's office said.

He received a US$25 (S$34) fine, according to court documents. DC United said they were aware of the reports. - REUTERS

Thailand sack coach Rajevac

