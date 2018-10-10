Rooney: Mourinho an easy target, players need to stand up

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has become an easy target for criticism after his club's slow start to the season, but the players themselves must take more responsibility, according to former Red Devils striker Wayne Rooney.

United moved up to eighth in the English Premier League standings with a 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United on Saturday, but they remain seven points behind leaders Manchester City.

The victory at Old Trafford follows widespread media speculation over Mourinho's future at the club and Rooney threw his support behind his former manager.

"It's tough (at United), it has been a tough situation," Rooney, United's all-time record goalscorer, told the Telegraph.

"The players, the manager, it has been a tough start to the season.

"I know Jose is getting a load of stick, but I said a few weeks ago, the players have to stand up. They have to be counted and they have to be better.

"The manager can do so much, but then it is down to the players on the pitch to produce and probably collectively.

"It (the poor run of form) is a bit of everything coming together, but Jose is an easy target."

Rooney's former teammate Phil Neville also leapt to the defence of Mourinho, saying his claims that there is a "manhunt" against him have some credence.

The manager of England's women's team told Sky Sports: "I've been sacked twice and it hurts when people level things at you, in defeat or at bad times, it can get personal and maybe some of it has got personal with Jose.