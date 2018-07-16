Rooney shines for DC in debut

England career-goals leader Wayne Rooney was thrilled at his triumphant Major League Soccer debut yesterday morning (Singapore time), providing an assist in DC United's 3-1 victory over Vancouver.

The 32-year-old striker, star attraction in the opening match for DC United's new 20,000-seat stadium, entered in the 58th minute.

The former Manchester United star helped set up Paul Arriola's goals in the 69th and 80th minutes, after Argentine midfielder Yamil Asad provided DC United the lead for good in the 27th minute.

"Excellent. It was a great victory," Rooney said. "I thought we played some fantastic football.

"It was a big night for the club opening the stadium and it was important to get the win."