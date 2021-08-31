Rooney: United should play Ronaldo as striker

Manchester United fans brought a cardboard cut-out of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Molineux, where the Red Devils beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0.

Manchester United should play Cristiano Ronaldo as a striker if they are to get the best out of the 36-year-old, said former United captain Wayne Rooney.

The Portugal captain, who has returned to the English Premier League giants after 12 years, completed a medical in Lisbon over the weekend and has agreed terms on a two-year deal, reported Sky Sports.

He is in line for his second United debut at home against Newcastle United on Sept 11.

Sky reported the fee agreed for the 36-year-old, who can also play on the flanks, was around 15 million euros (S$23.8m) plus a further eight million euros in add-ons.

Rooney, United's all-time top scorer, believes his former strike partner will still be lethal in the box and his "winning mentality" will also rub off on the club's youngsters.

Ronaldo was last season's Serie A top scorer with 29 goals and is the joint all-time leading scorer in internationals with 109 for Portugal where he leads the line.

"Where would I play him? As a striker," said Rooney, who is now manager of Derby County. "He's a striker and the other nine outfield players behind him will probably have to do a little bit more work.

"When you've got someone like Cristiano, you want him fresh around the box. He still wants to be the best and I'm sure he will have a big impact on them this season.

"For young players like Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, to have Cristiano would be a big help for them."

Ronaldo is United's latest high-profile recruit after they brought in winger Jadon Sancho and centre-back Raphael Varane, and Rooney said the pressure was now on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start winning major trophies.

WIN TROPHIES

"Ole will certainly know that he's in a position now where he needs to start winning these big titles with the players that he's brought in," Rooney added.

United's players are looking forward to his arrival.

Goalkeeper David de Gea said it will be a dream to have Ronaldo back at Old Trafford.

Asked following United's 1-0 English Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday morning (Singapore time) about Ronaldo's imminent return, de Gea told Sky Sports: "It's like a dream to have him back, it will be great.

"It's already great, you can feel it in the atmosphere. Hopefully he can bring something special to make the team even better."

Solskjaer says Ronaldo is more of a centre forward to him, but added that there will be games where he will deploy two or three players up front.

" I want him in the box, I want him scoring goals," he said, adding that Ronaldo will be fired up by talk that he is no longer the same player he was 12 years ago.