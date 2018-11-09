Rooney, Wilson in England squad

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has been called up by England boss Gareth Southgate for the first time, as Wayne Rooney is included in a 28-man squad for a friendly against the US and a Nations League tie with Croatia.

The Football Association announced on Sunday that Rooney would be awarded his 120th cap against the US on Nov 15 as a tribute to England's all-time leading goalscorer. - AFP

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: M. Bettinelli (Fulham), J. Butland (Stoke City), A. McCarthy (Southampton), J. Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: T. Alexander-Arnold, J. Gomez (both Liverpool), B. Chilwell (Leicester), L. Dunk (Brighton), M. Keane (Everton), L. Shaw (Man United), K. Walker, J. Stones (both Man City), K. Trippier (Tottenham)

Midfielders: D. Alli, E. Dier, H. Winks (all Tottenham), F. Delph (Man City), R. Barkley, R. Loftus-Cheek (both Chelsea), J. Henderson (Liverpool), J. Lingard (Man United)

Forwards: M. Rashford (Man United), W. Rooney (DC United), J. Sancho (Dortmund), H. Kane (Tottenham), D. Welbeck (Arsenal), C. Wilson (Bournemouth), R. Sterling (Man City)