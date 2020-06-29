Ross Barkley's winner sends Chelsea into FA Cup semi-finals

Ross Barkley (far left) scores as Chelsea pip Leicester City 1-0 last night to join Arsenal and Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea reached the FA Cup semi-finals last night as Ross Barkley came off the bench to secure a 1-0 win at Leicester City.

Barkley, one of the three changes that Frank Lampard made at half-time, scored the winner in the 63rd minute as the Blues joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the last four.

Leicester were the better side before the break and had the bulk of the chances against a lethargic Chelsea, but the visitors were a different proposition after the interval.

Tammy Abraham had a goal ruled out for offside and then Barkley found space in the area to clip in Willian's measured cross past Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester, missing the creativity of James Maddison who was out with a minor hip problem, struggled to respond although they did mount some late pressure at the King Power Stadium.