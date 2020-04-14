Roy Hodgson: EPL must be played to a finish

The English Premier League season must be played to a finish after the Covid-19 shutdown is over, instead of using "artificial means" to decide the champions as well as relegation and Champions League spots, said Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

With football in England suspended since March 13 due to the pandemic, Hodgson said teams might have to accept increased safety restrictions and having to play more games in a shorter period when play resumed.

"Everyone is in total agreement we need an end to this season," the 72-year old told the club's website.

"We don't want artificial means of deciding who wins the league, who gets into the Champions League, who gets relegated and promoted."

Hodgson added that they would need at least three to four weeks to prepare for the first match back.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that the England Football Association has offered Wembley Stadium and St George's Park, the National Football Centre, as venues to help the EPL complete the season behind closed doors.

Wembley could host multiple matches on the same day while limiting travel between venues once restrictions are eased.