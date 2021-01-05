Roy Keane: Frank Lampard under huge pressure at Chelsea

Ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is under "huge pressure" after their latest loss to Manchester City yesterday morning (Singapore time), while former Liverpool boss Graeme Souness added that the Blues don't show their managers "a lot of patience".

The game at Stamford Bridge was essentially over after 34 minutes. The Citizens raced to a 3-0 lead via strikes by Ilkay Guendogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne, before Callum Hudson-Odoi scored Chelsea's consolation in added time.

The loss was the fourth in their last six English Premier League matches, during which the Blues have only garnered four points.

Chelsea were football's biggest spenders in the summer transfer window, splashing over £200 million (S$360.2m).

Keane said on Sky Sports: "I didn't realise the word 'patience' exists at Chelsea, particularly for managers.

"I don't think Frank is going to get that much time. There is huge pressure this year because of the money they have spent.

"Chelsea don't give managers time. It's in their DNA and history."

Since Sept 2007, 14 managers have manned the Chelsea dugout on either a caretaker or permanent basis.

Souness believes Lampard's status as a club legend during his playing days will not translate to much patience.

He said on Sky Sports: "The pressure comes on you as a manager when you start to spend money, especially big money.

"As much as Frank is a legend at the club, I don't think there will be a lot of patience shown to him."

On the pressure, Lampard said: "I'm not concerned... We can have peaks or troughs.

"I expected periods of difficulties this year. I said it when we beat Leeds and everyone was championing us to be title contenders. I know it doesn't come that easy."

Ex-United striker Andy Cole, meanwhile, suggested that Lampard was "too emotional", like his former boss at Newcastle United, Kevin Keegan. He told talkSPORT: "I genuinely believe you can be too emotional...

"Looking at Frank sometimes and, listening to some of his interviews, you know he's a very emotional manager; he's a very emotional guy and he wants the best for Chelsea.

"But sometimes you've got to detach yourself from that."

However, former England manager Glenn Hoddle believes the Blues must back Lampard.

He told the London Evening Standard: "They have talent in the squad but it is going to take some time, they are going to go through these rough patches.

"That is the process of building a side. You just hope the owner has that vision as well and understands that."