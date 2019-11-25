Roy Keane: Liverpool are winning ugly, which is a sign of champions

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane says that one crucial sign of becoming champions of the English Premier League is the ability to win games ugly.

And Liverpool are displaying just that when they overcame a stubborn Crystal Palace side 2-1 on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

The leaders were indebted to an 85th-minute Roberto Firmino goal after Wilfried Zaha had cancelled out Sadio Mane's second-half opener.

"It was a tricky game for Liverpool," Keane told Sky Sports.

"Going down to Palace, after the international break... it was a great win for Liverpool.

"It's the sign of champions, winning ugly and that's a great sign. People think there are big speeches every week or words of wisdom from everyone at the training ground. It's not.

"It's keep your head down and try to keep winning football matches and what you are in control of. Of course, (Manchester) City would have been upset with Liverpool winning late on."

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp also praised his side's unerring ability to dig out results when not at their best.

"Getting a result at Crystal Palace, I don't take it for granted," said Klopp after their win maintained their eight-point lead over Leicester City at the top of the EPL.

"I have no problem that we were not brilliant today. You just have to make sure you are ready to fight for the result and we were that from the first minute."

Added defender Virgil van Dijk: "Very important and massive win. Everyone knows how tough it is to come here against a well-organised side...

"If you're prepared to suffer setbacks because in the games that will happen, it's about how you react and we've been doing it really well."

Klopp also said that forward Mohamed Salah, who was on the bench against Palace after recovering from an ankle injury, will be back for the Reds' Champions League clash with Napoli on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

"Mo couldn't train for nine days, was with Egypt and went home," said Klopp.

"He trained 60-70 per cent and on Thursday and Friday was the first time 100 per cent.

"We didn't start him... But Wednesday he will be back."