Roy Keane, Mark Bosnich disagree on David de Gea's future

Manchester United must get a better goalkeeper than David de Gea if they want to challenge for the English Premier League title, former captain Roy Keane has said.

Calls for de Gea to be dropped have grown since his mistakes in the FA Cup semi-final saw United beaten by Chelsea, and he spilled the ball again during last Sunday's 2-0 victory at Leicester City but recovered to deny Jamie Vardy.

Keane said he had "never been a big fan" of the Spaniard.

He told Sky Sports: "He makes far too many mistakes, big mistakes that cost United big points...

"If United want to challenge for league titles, they need a better goalkeeper. They need a change, they've done it before.

"I don't know what the big song and dance is about a goalkeeper, United have been doing it for years.

"Strikers are dropped or sold, same with midfielders, but for some reason with goalkeepers, they think we have to stick with the goalkeeper for a bit longer than others because of something they did two or three years ago."

Keane pointed to how champions Liverpool had loaned German shot-stopper Loris Karius to Besiktas and paid a then-world-record fee for Brazilian Alisson.

United have an option within their ranks in Dean Henderson, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

Ex-United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich, who in recent times has pointed out technical flaws in de Gea's game, is backing the Spaniard to return to form.

He told Sky Sports: "Having someone like Dean Henderson playing so well at Sheffield United, and being on Manchester United's books, it is only natural that people are going to ask if he (de Gea) is up to it...

"Even if they do decide to stay with him, which I believe that they will, and if Dean Henderson wants to stay out on loan, which is understandable to play first-team football, I would seriously consider bringing in a really young up and coming goalkeeper... because he (de Gea) is obviously not getting the competition he needs right now.

"The problem has gone from being a technical problem which was quite evident when he was diving backwards, which he was doing a lot, and that started to infiltrate into his head.