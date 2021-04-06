Ruediger in training ground bust-up with Kepa: Report

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Ruediger was dismissed early from a training session on Sunday after he clashed with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, reported The Guardian.

The report said the pair squared up to each other after Ruediger went in late on the goalkeeper and that they had to be separated by teammates.

The German defender, 28, was then sent to the changing room five minutes before the end of the session.

That altercation came a day after Chelsea had suffered a shock 5-2 home defeat by second-from-bottom West Bromwich Albion, ending their 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Ruediger later apologised to Arrizabalaga, according to the report, and Tuchel was said to have believed that the matter has been resolved.

But that was not the only instance of disharmony in the Chelsea camp.

In the dressing room after the defeat by WBA, Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta had an argument with Reece James, who was partly culpable for the Baggies' second goal.

Chelsea are fourth in the English Premier League with 51 points from 30 games.