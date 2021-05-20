Ruediger: We had to punish Leicester for FA Cup final disrespect

Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger said his team were motivated to "punish" Leicester City yesterday morning (Singapore time), after some of their celebrations following last Sunday's FA Cup final.

The Blues avenged their second successive FA Cup final defeat by beating the Foxes 2-1 in the English Premier League and leapfrogging them into third spot. The result could see Brendan Rodgers' men miss out on the top four for a second straight season.

Following the Foxes' win at Wembley last week, Wesley Fofana's Instagram feed showed teammate Daniel Amartey mocking and throwing the Chelsea pennant that was presented to Leicester ahead of kick-off.

The tetchiness lingered yesterday as late on at Stamford Bridge, there was a bust-up involving several players of both teams.

Ruediger, who along with Jorginho scored for the Blues before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back, said: "Unfortunately, some people don't know how to celebrate. We had to punish them, 100 per cent.

"Celebrate... but don't disrespect club history. This is a bit bigger than you."