Runaway leaders Liverpool can still be caught: Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy said the defending champions were not prepared to surrender the English Premier League title to Liverpool, despite trailing the leaders by 11 points.

Pep Guardiola's side moved to within a point of second-placed Leicester City following an impressive 3-1 victory over the Foxes at the Etihad Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Foxes scored first through Jamie Vardy, but City then seized control of the game via goals by Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Guendogan and Gabriel Jesus.

Liverpool still have a game in hand on both clubs as they return home following their victory over Brazilian club Flamengo in the Club World Cup final in Doha.

The Reds have won 16 of 17 league games this season but Mendy hopes Leicester can slow their title charge when the top two meet on Friday morning.

Asked if Liverpool can still be caught, Mendy said: "Of course.

"If not, we would stop playing now and give the cup to Liverpool. We need to try to fight until the end and we will see what happens.

"Leicester are a good team. They can be very difficult to play, they have great players.

"They are doing well, so I hope they do the same game and they win."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, said his side had been taught a "good lesson" by the champions.

He said: "Against that level of opponent, it was a good lesson for us. No complaints about the result from me.

"It shows there's a long way to go before we can compete with the top sides...

"It showed there's a long way to go for this group of young players. When we did have the ball, we showed we could hurt them.