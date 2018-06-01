Russia must improve: Coach

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has warned his players they must cut out the individual errors that cost the World Cup hosts a chance to end a winless run stretching back to October, after they lost 1-0 to Austria in a warm-up match yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Russians, hoping to reach the knockout stage from Group A, which includes Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Egypt, have conceded 10 goals in their last four games and failed to win in six matches.

Cherchesov sees room for improvement, saying the errors were due to tiredness after the team's intensive training camp in the Alps.