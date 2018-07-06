Russia's Akinfeev hailed ahead of quarter-final clash with Croatia

The World Cup joke around Russia is that goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev has the "Foot of God".

Comparisons to the "Hand of God" goal Argentina great Diego Maradona scored against England in 1986 came naturally to Russians enraptured by the performance of their team.

Akinfeev had already won admiration for stopping two penalties that sent Spain packing and Russia through to their first World Cup quarter-final since 1970.

But his winning left-footed save against Spain's Iago Aspas has some in the host nation thinking of the 32-year-old in even more reverential terms.

"Akinfeev is a god," said his childhood coach Pavel Koval.

"Igor is better than (Spain's David) de Gea."

Akinfeev will get his chance to shine before an even bigger audience when he pulls on his gloves this Sunday morning (Singapore time) in Russia's most important match in generations. A win against Croatia in Sochi would put Russia in the semi-final of a World Cup for only the second time since the Soviets did it in England in 1966.

Their unexpected success at the tournament has made them hungry for more, defender Ilya Kutepov said on Wednesday.

Kutepov, who has played every minute of the hosts' four matches, said his team were now allowed to dream big.

"There are always chances. We are getting ready, focusing," Kutepov said.

"We want to go further. It is a kind of addiction - you want more and more."

Midfielder Aleksandr Samedov was back training with the team after missing Monday's session and Alan Dzagoev has also recovered from a hamstring injury earlier in the tournament and a recent minor back muscle problem.