Rust no fuss for Saifullah ahead of Tenerife B trial

Having seen his football dreams put on hold for close to two years, Saifullah Akbar is raring to kick-start his career, starting with a 10-day trial with the reserve team of Spanish second division side CD Tenerife - who play in the fourth tier.

The 19-year-old completes his national service today before flying off to Spain tomorrow.

While he has had to put his football career on hold, he believes that the two years away have helped him grow in other aspects, contributing positively to his game.

Saifullah, who served as an infantry rifleman, said: "I kept positive by telling myself that national service training was also good for football.

"The tough training helped build my strength. For me, through national service, I held the belief that with hard work, I could still chase my dreams."

The last two years have also helped him acquire important life lessons and give him a glimpse of the real world.

Due to his NS commitments, the former Tampines Rovers Prime League player found playing time hard to come by, but the attacking midfielder ensured he did not completely lose touch with the game.

Whenever his schedule allowed, he trained with National Football League side Singapore Armed Forces Sports Association and played a handful of games for them on weekends.

Off the field, he maintained his fitness by setting aside time to go to the gym and run.

Saifullah, who has been training with Singapore Premier League side Young Lions since early last month, feels that he is getting back into the swing of things.

He said: "My touches and form are coming back. It's only my football fitness, but that will come as I play more games.

"I'm confident in myself and don't want to have any doubts because once I do, I won't be able to play my best."

Saifullah is more determined than ever to perform well at the trial having experienced the disappointment of missing out on a professional contract with A-League team Newcastle Jets three years ago.

He impressed the team's coaches during the trial, but could not sign a professional contract with the Australian side due to Fifa's youth policy, which stipulates that parents of players who are under the age of 18 are required to live and work in non-football related industries in the country.

Relishing the prospect of turning professional with Tenerife, he said: "I'm happy and excited. Having not played for one year and 10 months, with my last trial being the one I went for in Australia, I'm more motivated to go to Spain and do my best.

"I know that if I get a contract, there's nothing that's going to hold me back. I can just go on to chase my dreams." - KIMBERLY KWEK