‘Ruthless’ Liverpool ready for Bayern: Robertson

Andy Robertson said the "ruthless" nature of Liverpool's 4-2 English Premier League win over Burnley bodes well for his side ahead of their Champions League last-16, second-leg clash with Bayern Munich on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

The Reds came back from a goal down against the Clarets at Anfield last Sunday, thanks to doubles by Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Next up for them are Bundesliga leaders Bayern, with the European clash finely poised at 0-0 after the first leg at Anfield.

Robertson told Liverpool's website: "The work rate from all of us was brilliant, our counter-press to get the ball quickly and our reactions to poor passes or chances missed.

"We reacted well and we looked positive, that's what we needed to get better at. We did that. We kept going and we were ruthless when the chances came.

"Last season we were good away from home in the Champions League, we caused teams problems and that's what we need to do again.

"It will probably be a different game, they'll need to come out a bit more, their fans will demand they try to create.

"It's all about trying to keep them out first and foremost and then hopefully we can take the chances we get."

Former Manchester United fullback Phil Neville believes the 25-year-old Robertson has taken his chance at Liverpool and developed into the best left-back in Europe.

He said on the BBC: "What you need in wide areas is lots of energy. What Liverpool have got in Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are players that have got unbelievable energy and the capacity to run 40-50 yards.

"They allow the front three to play really narrow and only those two occupy the spaces in wide areas. It's an outlet all the time.

"When both fullbacks are that high, it allows Liverpool to get men in the box, it's why they're scoring so many goals.

"They've both got massive, massive energy and it gives them so much balance.

"Robertson, I think he's the most improved player I've ever seen in the Premier League.

"His energy, his quality, he's the best left-back I see in Europe at this moment in time."

Bayern have their own fair share of quality, including Champions League top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who has bagged eight goals in Europe this season.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will likely be tasked with stopping the Pole at the Allianz Arena.

On facing off with Lewandowski, the Dutchman told Uefa's website: "You need to be aware of the qualities of every striker you face, as I always am, but sometimes you need to be smart and more than 100 per cent ready for anything.

"If he's trying to run at you, trying to get past you, you need to be ready for that as well.

"You don't need to give any opportunities to those strikers because they will punish you and they will score."

Bayern playmaker James Rodriguez, meanwhile, called for his side to be "perfect" to see off the challenge of last year's Champions League finalists Liverpool.

He told the club's website: "We have to show a perfect game at home to get ahead.

"Liverpool have very fast players, they feel good when they get space... I think we have to be very careful. Their counter-attacks are very fast."