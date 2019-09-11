Ryan Babel's first brace for Holland boosts their Euro 2020 hopes

Ryan Babel's first international brace helped Holland ease to a 4-0 victory over Estonia in Tallinn yesterday morning (Singapore time), boosting their Euro 2020 qualifying hopes.

"It was great to score the first two goals," the Galatasaray attacker told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"I'm no longer one of the younger players in the team, so I try to compensate for the loss of speed by using my experience."

Koeman added: "I know how fit he is and what he can bring...

"He's 32, but that doesn't mean it's over. He proves he can still make a difference. That was so against Germany and today."

Memphis Depay grabbed a goal and two assists while Georginio Wijnaldum scored for the second match running.