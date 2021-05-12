Sack Arteta and appoint Potter as Arsenal boss: Bent

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes it is time for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta "to move on" and touted Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter as an ideal replacement.

Arteta lifted the FA Cup last season but his second campaign with the Gunners has been a disappointment.

They were knocked out of the Europa League semi-finals by Villarreal last week and will likely miss out on European football next season as they sit ninth in the English Premier League.

The Gunners also failed to reach the later stages of the FA Cup and League Cup.

Bent, who is a Gunners' fan, told talkSPORT: "I think it is time for Mikel Arteta to move on. My patience is up with him.

"I think Arsenal need to go in a new direction and bring in somebody who can get the best out of that group of players because right now, he is not doing that. I don't think players are respecting him like they once did...

"If you want a manager to come in, play attractive football, work with good players and play football in the right way, then Graham Potter should be in with a shout."

Arteta said he was not upset by criticism from ex-players after their European exit, saying yesterday: "I think everybody is entitled to give their opinions."