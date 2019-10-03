Sadio Mane named in Senegal squad for Brazil friendly in Singapore

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been named in the Senegal squad that will be in Singapore for next Thursday's friendly against Brazil.

The 27-year-old headlines a 23-man squad, which also includes Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

This means three of Juergen Klopp's men are set to be here - the other two being Brazil's Roberto Firmino and Fabinho.

Mane, meanwhile, insisted that he and Salah are "really, really good friends" despite his outburst at Turf Moor, where he was taken off during their 3-0 win over Burnley last month.

Mane had seemed angered by the Egyptian's reluctance to pass the ball, sparking talk of a rift between the two attackers.

Asked about the issue for the first time at a press conference ahead of this morning's (Singapore time) Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg, Mane said: "Wow, what a question!

"Things can happen in football. I was a little bit frustrated because it's football and you want to score more goals.

"You can see Man City winning 8-0, 7-0, 6-0. For the team, I thought it was really important for us to score as many goals as we could.

"He (Salah) didn't see me.

"I was a bit frustrated but we have become really, really good friends. It's all forgotten, it's behind us."

Following the clash between Brazil and Senegal at the National Stadium, the Selecao will take on Nigeria at the same venue three days later.

Nigeria have also announced their squad, which features Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, Everton's Alex Iwobi and Club Brugge's Emmanuel Dennis.

Tickets for the Brazil Global Tour 2019 in Singapore are available on www.sportshub.com.sg.

Tickets for a single game are priced from $29 onwards. Other packages are also available.

Fans who have purchased tickets for the World Cup qualifier between Singapore and Uzbekistan at the National Stadium on Oct 15 will be entitled to a 30 per cent discount on either friendly.