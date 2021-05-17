Sailors come from behind to beat Tanjong Pagar

Goals from Jorge Fellipe, Gabriel Quak and Diego Lopes helped the Lion City Sailors seal a 3-1 comeback win over Tanjong Pagar United in a Singapore Premier League (SPL) game at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

After a goalless first half, Shodai Nishikawa gave the Jaguars the lead, but the Sailors rallied to clinch victory and stay one point behind SPL leaders Albirex Niigata.

In yesterday's other match at Our Tampines Hub, Hougang United trounced Geylang International 5-2.