Saints' Soares in for Burnley game on Sunday

Southampton right-back Cedric Soares could be thrust into action in their English Premier League game against Burnley on Sunday despite missing pre-season with a bout of gastroenteritis, manager Mark Hughes has said.

Portugal international Soares was due to return last week following an extended break after the World Cup in Russia, but joined up with his club teammates only yesterday.

"Cedric is the one guy we wouldn't worry too much about because he is a fitness guy who loves playing football and loves keeping himself in first-class condition," Hughes said. - REUTERS