Saints stay fifth in EPL standings after 1-1 draw with Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto came off the bench to cancel out a Theo Walcott strike for Southampton, as the sides drew 1-1 in their English Premier League clash at the Molineux Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With Danny Ings out injured, Walcott played as a striker and it paid off when he rattled home a Che Adams cross in the 58th minute to score his first goal for the club where he started his career in January 2006.

The ex-Arsenal man spurned a great chance to make it 2-0 six minutes later. It was to prove costly as Wolves fought back, Raul Jimenez striking a post in the 75th after good work by Joao Moutinho before Neto reacted quickest to slam the ball home.