Saints stay fifth in EPL standings after 1-1 draw with Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto came off the bench to cancel out a Theo Walcott strike for Southampton, as the sides drew 1-1 in their English Premier League clash at the Molineux Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).
With Danny Ings out injured, Walcott played as a striker and it paid off when he rattled home a Che Adams cross in the 58th minute to score his first goal for the club where he started his career in January 2006.
The ex-Arsenal man spurned a great chance to make it 2-0 six minutes later. It was to prove costly as Wolves fought back, Raul Jimenez striking a post in the 75th after good work by Joao Moutinho before Neto reacted quickest to slam the ball home.
Walcott, 31, appeared buoyed by the Saints' good start to the season, as they stay fifth, just three points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. He said: "A lot of teams won't want to play against us." - REUTERS
