Saints striker Shane Long takes shortest time for EPL goal

Southampton striker Shane Long struck the fastest goal in English Premier League history yesterday morning (Singapore time), clocking 7.69 seconds, but his team conceded a last-minute equaliser as they drew 1-1 at Watford.

The Irishman, 32, wrote his name in the record books when he charged down a Craig Cathcart clearance before running through on goal and lobbing the ball calmly over goalkeeper Ben Foster.

"It's a record, is it?" Long told Sky Sports News with a grin after the game.

"Straight from the kick-off, we wanted to put them under pressure. Ninety-nine times out of a hundred, you block it and it doesn't work, but this time it did."

Watford's Andre Gray then went close twice only to be foiled by Saints goalkeeper Angus Gunn but, in the final minute, he found the net from close range to ensure a share of the spoils.

The draw leaves the Saints still with work to do to ensure their EPL survival. They are on 37 points, six ahead of 18th-placed Cardiff City, who occupy the final relegation slot, with three games remaining.

Long added: "It's nice to have a record like that, but it would have been nicer if it was the winning goal." - REUTERS

5 FASTEST EPL GOALS