Saka adds to Arsenal's growing injury list

Arsenal's hopes of reaching the Europa League semi-finals suffered another blow after winger Bukayo Saka suffered a thigh issue against Sheffield United, adding to manager Mikel Arteta's selection problems ahead of Friday morning's (Singapore time) trip to Slavia Prague.

Saka limped off in the 69th minute of yesterday morning's 3-0 English Premier League win and Arteta said the England international's fitness would be assessed in the coming days.

Held to a 1-1 draw by Prague in the home leg of their Europa quarter-final last week, Arsenal are already without the injured David Luiz, Kieran Tierney (both knee), Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe (both ankle), and Arteta said they cannot afford to lose anyone else.

"Saka had discomfort in his thigh and it's the last thing that we need because we're missing some big players at the moment and we don't want to lose another one... Hopefully, it's not that serious," Arteta said.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed yesterday's win due to illness, but Arteta hoped the Gabon striker could return soon.

Alexandre Lacazette scored twice and Gabriel Martinelli added another in the win as Arsenal moved up to ninth place in the league, while Sheffield stayed rooted to the bottom.