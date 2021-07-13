Saka’s penalty sparks debate, but youngsters praised for stepping up

Bukayo Saka is consoled by his England teammates after missing his penalty.

England's crucial penalty by Bukayo Saka was a major talking point in the aftermath of the Three Lions' defeat by Italy in the Euro 2020 final yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With the hosts needing to score their fifth penalty in the shoot-out after substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho failed to convert theirs, Arsenal teenager Saka stepped up to the spot.

But his attempt was saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, resulting in a 3-2 shoot-out defeat after the match ended 1-1 in extra-time.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane said on ITV Sport that Saka, 19, should not have been their fifth taker.

"If you're (Raheem) Sterling or (Jack) Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid (Saka) go up for a penalty ahead of you," he said.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho echoed Keane's comments, saying on talkSPORT: "For Saka to have the destiny of a country on his shoulders, I think it is too much for a kid to have everything on his shoulders in this moment.

"But I do not know if I have to ask that question to Gareth (Southgate) or not. Because many times what happens is that players who should be there, they are not there."

England manager Gareth Southgate accepted full responsibility for assigning the penalty duties.

Grealish said on Twitter: "I said I wanted to take one. The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight!

"But I won't have people say that I didn't want to take a peno when I said I will."

Former England captain Alan Shearer said players should be praised for stepping up.

"For the youngsters to say: 'Yes, I'll go on and take a penalty'... you have to give them credit for that," he told the BBC.