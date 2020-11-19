Salah and Elneny test positive for Covid-19 again

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny have returned another positive test for Covid-19, the Egyptian Football Association said yesterday.

This is the third positive test for the 28-year-old Salah, who had first tested positive for the coronavirus last Friday, on the eve of Egypt's African Nations Cup qualifier against Togo, while Elneny tested positive three days later.

Salah, who is the joint leading scorer in the English Premier League this season with eight goals, will miss the visit of league leaders Leicester City on Monday morning (Singapore time).

He is also likely to be ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League game against Atalanta three days later, while Elneny is expected to miss Arsenal's trip to Leeds United on Monday morning and their Europa League clash at Molde five days later.

British government guidelines require people who test positive to self-isolate for 10 days from the day the test was taken.

Salah's unavailability will be another blow to Liverpool, who have had to deal with a long list of casualties including Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.