Salah can become a Reds legend: Rush

Liverpool's penchant for hero worship has been taken for granted in recent times.

Where true greatness once stood, false prophets found themselves prematurely deified.

But Anfield's adage that form is temporary and class permanent could soon again ring true, with Mohamed Salah making a compelling case for his name to be etched into immortality.

The Egyptian continues to top the EPL's scoring charts with 16 goals from 23 starts, just two shy of his tally after the same number of appearances little over 12 months ago.

A brace in the breathless 4-3 win over Crystal Palace on Jan 19 saw him record 50 league goals from 72 matches, a ratio identical to Fernando Torres' milestone and superior to Luis Suarez, the Reds' last spellbinding marksman, in 14 games fewer.

But Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes that Salah may soon find himself in far more illustrious company.

"I think he's just become a better all-round player," he told The New Paper in an exclusive interview.

"Torres' first year was fantastic, Suarez was (too), but hopefully, Salah's here for a lot more time than they were.

"If he's there for the next few years, doing what he is, he can emulate the greatest.

"There're some great players (in Liverpool's history) and he knows that. Torres and Suarez, yes, great players, but for me, they weren't at the club long enough to be superstars.

"With Salah, if he stays around and does what he's doing, he's a better all-round player, he's also a great goal scorer. He can become a true legend."

Rush's standing in Liverpool history remains untouched, both as the club's all-time record scorer and the only player to set an unparalleled 47-goal haul in a single campaign (1983/84).

Salah fell just three goals shy of eclipsing that long-standing tally last term, but the ex-Wales international believes the forward's progress cannot be measured on goals alone.

"Last year, I thought he was fantastic. He'll do well to get anywhere near that goal record he had last year. He was on fire. For me, he was the best player in the world," added Rush.

"I think this year, people have sussed him out and he's had two people marking him (in games).

"But he's overcome that and that's what's made him a better player, a better all-round player - and that's what he is.

"Maybe switching him to the middle has helped because the central defenders haven't noticed that.

"He's still the league's top scorer with 16 goals. He might not get 40 but, if he got 30 this campaign, I think he's had an excellent season, in one way even better than last season."

Unlike previous title challenges, a quiet confidence runs through Juergen Klopp's side as their quest to end a near three-decade wait for domestic success enters its pivotal final stages.

The English Premier League leaders head into Thursday morning's (Singapore time) encounter with 2015/16 champions Leicester City knowing that becoming swept up in the euphoria could see them sleepwalk into a repeat of their shortfalls in 2009 and 2014.

But Rush, a member of the last Liverpool side to win the title in 1990, sees Manchester City's preoccupation with success in the Champions League, coupled with the four-point gap between the sides, as perfect motivations for his former club to ultimately take the crown.

He said: "I think, at the end of the day, it's Liverpool's title to lose. They're top of the league, four points clear, so it would be the icing on the cake if they could win it.

"If we were in Spain or Italy, I'd say yeah, we'd win the league, but as it's the English Premier League, you can't say that because anyone can beat anyone.

"This is the hardest league in the world to win, where a bottom team can beat the top team.

"But it would be a major boost if they do win the league.

"I think similarly, if you look at Manchester City, they want to win the league but their main target would be the Champions League."

* Ian Rush was speaking ahead of the LFC Foundation's Legends Charity Match between Liverpool and AC Milan at Anfield on March 23.