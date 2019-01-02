Salah favourite for African award

Forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have again made the shortlist for Africa's Footballer of the Year award, the second year running the trio are battling it out for the prestigious prize.

Egypt striker Salah claimed the honour last year and will be favourite again, hoping to become the fourth player to win back-to-back titles after Senegal forward El Hadji Diouf, Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure.

Liverpool teammate Mane from Senegal has been getting closer to the prize after finishing third in the voting in 2016 and second last year.