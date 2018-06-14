Salah joins Egypt in his first training session since shoulder injury

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah takes part in both the team and individual training sessions yesterday.

Mohamed Salah gave Egypt's World Cup hopes a huge boost yesterday when he joined a squad training session at their base in Grozny.

GROUP A EGYPT URUGUAY

The Pharaohs' superstar was sidelined after suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26, casting doubts on his World Cup participation.

He took part in his first training session since the injury, going through a range of warm-up exercises with his teammates.

Team doctor Mohamed Abou Al Ela said Salah "participated in part of the training with the team and completed the other part alone".

Team director Ihab Lahita was cagey about his progress, saying there was no guarantee Salah will play in Egypt's Group A opener against Uruguay tomorrow.

"There's a good degree of progress, but no definitive decision on whether he takes part as we are following his case day by day," he said.

Salah's World Cup dream was left on the brink when he exited the Champions League final in tears after Real and Spain defender Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground.

But such was his form for Liverpool, with 44 goals in all competitions last season, that he was included in the Egypt squad simply on the off-chance he could play.

On May 30, Egypt officials said Salah would be out for "not more" than three weeks, which would rule him out of the Uruguay match but put him in the frame for the matches against Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

Egypt's doctor said over the weekend that Salah would not play "unless he has totally recovered".

The player sat out Egypt's first training session after arriving in Russia, but was optimistic about his prospects.

"I'm excited. God willing, I'm well prepared and things are going well and my morale is high," he said on Sunday.

Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has expressed hope that Salah will play against the South Americans, saying he wants to play against the best at football's showpiece tournament.

"I like the best players to play, I train with the best and I want the best players to play," he said.