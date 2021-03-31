Salah: No team suffer more without fans than Liverpool

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah said his side will feel the lack of supporters more than Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final, adding he no longer bears a grudge against Sergio Ramos for injuring him in the 2018 final.

Liverpool and Real both have had poor form at home since Covid-19 restrictions prevented fans from attending matches. But the Reds' decline has been more remarkable, losing their last six games at Anfield in their worst run of home results.

"We lose so much without our fans, we are the team that suffer the most without (our) supporters," Salah told Spanish newspaper Marca ahead of his side's first leg at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium next Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who scored a double as Egypt thrashed Comoros 4-0 in an African Nations Cup qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time), will have bad memories of his last meeting with Real at the Champions League final in Kiev.

He hurt his shoulder in a clash with Ramos in the 3-1 defeat three years ago, but insisted that he is not seeking revenge.

"Let's say I have a special desire to win the game and to qualify for the semi-final, whatever happens now is not going to change the result of Kiev. It's over," he said.