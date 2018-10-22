Salah not worried about lack of goals

Mohamed Salah ended a run of four matches without scoring for Liverpool as he bagged the only goal of the game in the Reds' 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Egyptian told BT Sport: "It's a good feeling, but the most important thing is to help the team get the result, and now we are on track.

"I'm not worried (when I don't score). The most important thing is the team, so as long as I help them get the result, I'm not worried.

"We had four or five players starting in the team for the first time this season in the Premier League. All of us are at the same level, so everyone has to fight (for places).

"It was a tough game but in the end, we got the three points, the most important thing. We had to fight, but we knew that."

That hard-fought win prompted Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp to say that he is now getting used to winning matches without necessarily playing high-octane football.

The Merseyside club were one of the most entertaining teams to watch in Europe last season as they reached the Champions League final.

However, domestically they finished fourth despite scoring the second highest amount of goals, behind champions Manchester City.

Yesterday morning, however, they ground out a 1-0 win in a match where they often found themselves on the back foot.

Klopp said he was now appreciating the lacklustre wins as the result maintained Liverpool's unbeaten English Premier League run and sees them level on points with City (23) at the top of the league.

"It is maybe the first period in my life when we win average matches. I have to say that sometimes I really prefer the spectacular way, but I take that and completely understand why it was like that.

"I look in the dressing room now or before the game, when you come back from the international break, there is the time difference and many things people do not see.