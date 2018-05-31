Salah out for 3-4 weeks, could miss World Cup group stage
Egypt attacker Mohamed Salah's shoulder injury will keep him out of action for three to four weeks, Liverpool's club physio has said, meaning he could miss the World Cup group stage.
The 25-year-old is desperate to play for Egypt at the World Cup, but faces a race against time to be fit for next month's Group A games.
"In principle, it will be between three and four weeks but we will try to reduce those dates, that's the big goal," physio Ruben Pons told Spanish daily Marca of the injury Salah sustained during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid. - REUTERS
