Salah voted African Footballer of the Year

Egypt striker Mohamed Salah was voted as the African Footballer of the Year for the second successive year at the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) awards ceremony in Dakar, Senegal, yesterday.

The 26-year-old Liverpool star finished first with club-mate Senegalese Sadio Mane and Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the other finalists.

He edged the same two players last year in a vote decided by the technical directors and head coaches of 56 CAF member associations.

"This award is very big, I love it because I saw it when I was young and I always had a dream to win it," Salah said.

"I'm proud to win it twice, I must thank my family and my teammates, and I dedicate this award to my country, Egypt."

Salah helped Liverpool reach the 2018 Champions League final but suffered a shoulder injury during the 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in Kiev.

The forward regained fitness to represent Egypt in the World Cup Finals in Russia, scoring twice as they exited in the first round.